Lamar Jackson returns to practice for the Ravens after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee issue

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday after missing the previous day’s session because of a knee issue.

Jackson played the last two games after missing three because of a hamstring injury. It was not clear what happened to his knee, but coach John Harbaugh downplayed the injury Wednesday.

The Ravens (4-5) have won three in a row to pull within a game of first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. Baltimore plays at Cleveland this weekend, followed by a home game against the New York Jets.

Jackson has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season, posting a passer rating of 127.1.

