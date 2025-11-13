Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Lamar Jackson returns to…

Lamar Jackson returns to practice for the Ravens after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee issue

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 3:43 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday after missing the previous day’s session because of a knee issue.

Jackson played the last two games after missing three because of a hamstring injury. It was not clear what happened to his knee, but coach John Harbaugh downplayed the injury Wednesday.

The Ravens (4-5) have won three in a row to pull within a game of first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. Baltimore plays at Cleveland this weekend, followed by a home game against the New York Jets.

Jackson has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season, posting a passer rating of 127.1.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up