Heisman runner-up Pavia agrees to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, an AP source says

Pavia finished second to fellow quarterback Fernando Mendoza in last year's Heisman vote, then ruffled feathers with his reaction afterward. He was not one of the 10 QBs drafted last week.

FILE - Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP/George Walker IV) FILE - Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP/George Walker IV) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

Baltimore holds its rookie camp later this week. Pavia finished second to fellow quarterback Fernando Mendoza in last year’s Heisman vote, then ruffled feathers with his reaction afterward. He was not one of the 10 QBs drafted last week.

At 5-foot-10, Pavia’s size likely worked against him in the draft, but his path to college stardom was a remarkable one. He played two years of junior college football at the New Mexico Military Institute, followed by two seasons at New Mexico State. Then he played two seasons at Vanderbilt and nearly led that often-overmatched program to the College Football Playoff.

Pavia remains the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging an NCAA rule counting seasons spent at junior colleges against players’ Division I eligibility. The case is slated for trial in February. Pavia won a preliminary injunction that allowed him to play this past season, and although he decided to enter the draft, he continued the suit to help other junior college players.

After the Heisman ceremony, Pavia reposted an Instagram story of himself and his offensive line captioned “F-ALL THE VOTERS, BUT…..FAMILY FOR LIFE.” He later apologized.

He joins a Baltimore team that already has two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and backup Tyler Huntley played well last season.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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