Cowser, Encarnacion-Strand deliver big hits as Orioles score 7 in the sixth and beat the Rays 10-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a two-run homer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a three-run double in a…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a two-run homer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a three-run double in a seven-run sixth, Trevor Rogers allowed two runs in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-2 on Sunday.

Jackson Holliday also drove in three runs for Baltimore, which has won three consecutive games as it chases the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Rogers (8-8) scattered seven hits while striking out six.

The teams will conclude a four-game series on Monday.

Freddy Peralta (5-10) allowed just one hit through 4 2/3 innings but allowed two runs to take the loss in his first start at home for Tampa Bay since being acquired from the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Peralta has not recorded a victory since June 14.

Ryan Vilade fell a triple short of the cycle for the Rays, who have lost three consecutive games after winning nine in a row.

The Orioles broke open the game with seven runs in the sixth after eight consecutive hitters reached base — all with two outs. Cowser homered, Holliday followed two batters later with a two-run double and Encarnacion-Strand, who started the inning with a lineout to third, doubled with the bases loaded to make it 10-1.

Vilade hit a solo home run in the fourth to give the Rays the lead. But the Orioles followed in the top of the fifth for three runs on an RBI single from Holliday and a two-run double by Pete Alonso.

Up next

Baltimore will start RHP Brandon Young (9-3, 3.33 ERA) on Monday while LHP Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09 ERA) will be activated off IL and is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay.

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