Tyler O’Neill’s 10th-inning single sends Orioles to 4-3 win over Rays

While the Orioles remain last in the AL East, they are one of several teams chasing the final AL wild-card playoff spot.

Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with first base coach Jason Bourgeois (36) after his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/Chris O'Meara) Baltimore Orioles' Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with first base coach Jason Bourgeois (36) after his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/Chris O'Meara) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Tyler O’Neill drove in the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning single, Pete Alonso and Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the AL-best Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Saturday night.

While the Orioles (60-63) remain last in the AL East even after winning the first two of a four-game series at Tropicana Field, they are one of several teams chasing the final AL wild-card playoff spot.

Encarnacion-Strand led off the 10th against All-Star closer and former Oriole Bryan Baker (1-1) with a line-drive single to center to score automatic runner Colton Cowser.

Cam Sanders worked the bottom half for his third save in six appearances for Baltimore, striking out Cedric Mullins and Richie Palacios with two men on to end it.

The Rays tied it in the ninth against Andrew Kittredge (2-3). With two outs, Junior Caminero hit a slow roller on a 1-2 slider that third baseman Encarnacion-Strand could not field cleanly for a run-scoring infield single.

Alonso was checked by trainers after his single in the 10th and appeared to be limping but stayed in the game. He homered in the fifth off Ian Seymour, his 27th of the season.

Encarnacion-Strand’s drive in the sixth made it 3-1. The Rays got within one in the bottom half on Mullins’ RBI triple.

Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish allowed two runs in six innings. He allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out three.

Seymour struck out nine and gave up three runs in six innings.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (7-8, 4.21 ERA) takes the mound opposite Rays RHP Freddy Peralta (5-9, 5.33) on Sunday.

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