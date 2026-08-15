Henderson leads Orioles against the Rays after 4-hit game

Baltimore has a 27-33 record in road games and a 59-63 record overall. The Orioles rank fifth in the AL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Baltimore Orioles (59-63, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (74-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rays: Ian Seymour (9-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -145, Orioles +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Tampa Bay Rays after Gunnar Henderson’s four-hit game on Friday.

Tampa Bay has a 41-19 record at home and a 74-47 record overall. The Rays have the top team batting average in the AL at .260.

Baltimore has a 27-33 record in road games and a 59-63 record overall. The Orioles rank fifth in the AL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has 18 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Rays. Chandler Simpson is 19 for 42 with a double over the past 10 games.

Henderson has 21 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 51 RBIs while hitting .221 for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 14 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .289 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Victor Mesa Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Jax: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Williamson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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