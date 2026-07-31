Phillies play the Orioles looking to break road skid

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a three-game road slide.

Philadelphia Phillies (57-52, second in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-56, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Orioles: Brandon Young (8-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -127, Phillies +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a three-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 53-56 record overall and a 29-27 record in home games. The Orioles are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 29-25 in road games and 57-52 overall. The Phillies have gone 29-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles and 22 home runs for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 14 for 31 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 20 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 12 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 2-8, .240 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (illness), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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