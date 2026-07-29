McGonigle leads Tigers against the Orioles following 4-hit game

Baltimore is 52-56 overall and 23-29 in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Baltimore Orioles (52-56, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-5, 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -182, Orioles +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles after Kevin McGonigle’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 51-57 record overall and a 30-26 record in home games. Tigers hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore is 52-56 overall and 23-29 in road games. Orioles hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGonigle has nine home runs, 65 walks and 36 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 12 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 12 for 30 with two doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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