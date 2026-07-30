Tigers trade Rogers to Baltimore as Orioles try to solve catcher woes

The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Jake Rogers from the Detroit Tigers on Thursday for minor league right-hander Zane Barnhart.

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) after catching a pop-up for the final out of a baseball game against the Athletics Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP Photo/Duane Burleson/Duane Burleson) Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) after catching a pop-up for the final out of a baseball game against the Athletics Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(AP Photo/Duane Burleson/Duane Burleson) BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher Jake Rogers from the Detroit Tigers on Thursday for minor league right-hander Zane Barnhart.

The Tigers designated Rogers for assignment earlier in the week, and it wasn’t a huge surprise Baltimore was interested. The Orioles’ top two catchers — Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo — are on the injured list. They used Sam Huff and Chadwick Tromp as replacements, getting almost no offense from either, before designating Huff for assignment and bringing up Yohel Pozo from Double-A.

Rogers is batting .161 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season. His career average is .197.

Since July 19, Huff, Tromp and Pozo have gone 2 for 35 at the plate for the Orioles.

Barnhart has gone 2-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 31 relief appearances this year for Double-A Chesapeake.

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