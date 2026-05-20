Hunter Feduccia hits 1st MLB home run and Rays sweep Orioles with a 5-3 win

Richie Palacios hit a go-ahead single, Hunter Feduccia homered and the Tampa Bay Rays used a four-run eighth inning to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-3 win on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios, right, celebrates near Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso after his RBI single off pitcher Rico Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/Chris O'Meara) Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios, right, celebrates near Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso after his RBI single off pitcher Rico Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/Chris O'Meara) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Richie Palacios hit a go-ahead single, Hunter Feduccia homered and the Tampa Bay Rays used a four-run eighth inning to complete a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-3 win on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda tied the game 3-3 in the eighth inning with a two-run double to centerfield that scored two runners. Palacios followed up with his single to take the lead before stealing second, which allowed Ryan Vilade to steal home and cap the scoring.

Feduccia had the game’s first run on a 421-foot shot to centerfield in the second inning. It was his first career homer in 182 plate appearances.

Jesse Scholtens (5-2) pitched four innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out four for the win.

The Orioles tied the game in the third on a Pete Alonso RBI single. Alonso then added his ninth home run of the year in the sixth, and Samuel Basallo followed with a homer of his own to put Baltimore ahead 3-1.

Anthony Nunez (2-1) took his first loss of the year after blowing his second save. He pitched 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on three hits.

Ian Seymour got his second save of the season.

Tampa Bay moved to 9-0 against AL East opponents at home this season. Baltimore has played seven road games against AL East foes this season and is 0-7.

Up next

Baltimore: RHP Chris Bassitt (3-3, 5.44 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Tampa Bay: RHP Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.41) is slotted for the start against the New York Yankees on Friday.

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