Holliday back with Orioles, but not activated while recovering from hand surgery

Jackson Holliday took another step toward rejoining the Baltimore Orioles' lineup on Monday, joining the team before their series opener against Tampa Bay but was not activated from the injured list.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jackson Holliday took another step toward rejoining the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup on Monday.

Holliday, on the injured list since March 22 following surgery on the hamate bone in his right hand, joined the Orioles before their series opener against Tampa Bay, but was not activated. The second baseman joined the team for pregame warmups.

The 22 years old, who was the top overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, took ground balls and batting practice.

Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that the organization isn’t committed to activating Holliday before the series opener. Jeremiah Jackson is in Baltimore’s lineup at second base, batting seventh.

Holliday toured the Orioles’ farm system on multiple rehab assignments in the first eight weeks of the season. His arrival with the club followed a triple off the outfield wall on Sunday and a homer on Saturday with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 22 minor league games this season, Holliday batted .176 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs.

The son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, he batted .242 in 2025, his first full major league season. He had 17 homers and 55 RBIs. He made his MLB debut in 2024.

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