Yandy Díaz homers, leads Rays to 4-1 win over Orioles

Yandy Díaz went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, Griffin Jax allowed one run and had six strikeouts in five innings, and Tampa Bay beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Tuesday night for the Rays' third consecutive win.

Orioles Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays' Richie Palacios, right, slides into third base ahead of the tag by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Blaze Alexander during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Orioles Rays Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Orioles Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz, cengter, is helped off the field by a trainer and manager Kevin Cash, right, after getting hit with a pitch by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Orioles Rays Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Blaze Alexander, right, steals second base ahead of the tag by Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara Orioles Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP Photo/Chris O'Meara ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, Griffin Jax allowed one run and had six strikeouts in five innings, and Tampa Bay beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Tuesday night for the Rays’ third consecutive win.

Tampa Bay has won 20 of 24, has the best record in MLB at 32-15 and is a season-high 17 games above .500.

Jax gave up three hits and walked one before Kevin Kelly (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless sixth. Bryan Baker pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Díaz homered to leadoff the sixth and give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Taylor Ward hit a home run to leadoff the game for the Orioles’ only run.

Kyle Bradish (2-6) allowed two runs and four hits, walked three and stuck out six.

Samuel Basallo went 0 for 3 and had his career-best 10-game hitting streak snapped. It was the longest active streak of its kind and the longest by an Orioles player this season. The 21-year-old’s string of five consecutive games with a run scored also came to an end.

After Jonathan Aranda walked with two out, Díaz hit an RBI double that made it 1-1 going in the second inning.

Díaz was hit by a pitch with two out in the eighth and was replaced by pinch-runner Carson Williams. After Rico Garcia relieved Yennier Cano, Richie Palacios doubled to drive in Williams and advanced to third on the throw home. He scored when Jonny DeLuca singled to make it 4-1.

The Rays set or tied season highs in runs (16), hits (18), doubles (six), extra-base hits (eight), and walks (seven, T-1st) in their 16-6 win Monday.

Up next

Orioles RHP Shane Baz (1-5, 5.26 ERA) starts Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series. The Rays haven’t announced their starter.

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