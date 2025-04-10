Today in History: April 10, Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement

Today is Thursday, April 10, the 100th day of 2025. There are 265 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Thursday, April 10, the 100th day of 2025. There are 265 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 10, 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators signed the Good Friday Agreement, a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.

Also on this date:

In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in New York by Henry Bergh.

In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, bound for New York on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

In 1919, Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata was assassinated by forces loyal to President Venustiano Carranza.

In 1963, the nuclear submarine USS Thresher (SSN-593) sank during deep-diving tests east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, killing all 129 aboard.

In 1971, the U.S. table tennis team arrived in China at the invitation of the communist government for a goodwill visit that came to be known as “ping-pong diplomacy.”

In 2019, scientists released the first image ever made of a black hole, revealing a fiery, doughnut-shape object in a galaxy 55 million light-years from earth.

Today’s Birthdays: Labor leader-activist Dolores Huerta is 95. Football Hall of Famer Mel Blount is 77. Author Anne Lamott is 71. Actor Peter MacNicol is 71. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 66. Musician Brian Setzer is 66. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 55. Rapper-producer Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest) is 55. Actor David Harbour is 50. Singer Shemekia Copeland is 46. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 45. Actor-singer Mandy Moore is 41. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 37. Country musician Maren Morris is 35. Actor-singer AJ Michalka (mish-AL’-kah) is 34. Actor Daisy Ridley is 33. Singer-actor Sofia Carson is 32.

