Schmidt’s final Wallabies test brings hometown start for Carlo Tizzano vs Italy

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Carlo Tizzano will start in his hometown against Italy in place of Fraser McReight on the…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Carlo Tizzano will start in his hometown against Italy in place of Fraser McReight on the side of the Australian scrum on Saturday in what will be Joe Schmidt’s last test as head coach of the Wallabies.

McReight was Australia’s best player last week in the 42-26 loss to Six Nations champion France in Brisbane, and his relegation from the starting XV to the bench is likely about player rotation for the third weekend of the Nations Championship.

The inclusion of Perth-born Tizzano is one of three changes for Australia’s starting lineup. The others are injury enforced, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa elevated to start at hooker and Harry Potter replacing Dylan Pietsch on the wing.

Paenga-Amosa played most of the test against France last week after Josh Nasser sustained a head injury in the opening minutes. Pietsch injured a calf muscle.

“We’ve shown some encouraging signs but we need to sustain our accuracy and effort throughout the match,” Schmidt said in a statement Thursday. “The challenge for us this week is to perform at a consistently high standard against a dangerous Italian side, who were hugely competitive in the Six Nations, beating both Scotland and England as well as running other teams close.”

Australia conceded 30 consecutive points in the second half in the loss to France after leading 21-12 at halftime. Australia also surrendered a 12-point lead against Ireland before losing 33-31 in Sydney in the opening round of the tournament.

Declan Meredith has been retained as flyhalf after making his international debut against France, and Ben Donaldson was recalled from injury to start on the bench as backline cover at Jock Campbell’s expense.

Schmidt announced last year that he was standing down as Wallabies’ head coach but remained in the role to give his replacement, Les Kiss, time to complete his obligations with the Queensland Reds.

Schmidt will want to ensure Australia ends a six-test losing streak before handing over to Kiss, who will take over for tests against Japan next month.

Italy made nine changes to its team for the Perth test with Tommaso Menoncello surprisingly left out. The Toulouse-bound back had previously been a stalwart in the Azzurri starting XV, but drops out of the 23 altogether.

Italy lost 47-17 to New Zealand last week and will be without lock Niccolo Cannone due to a four-week suspension for the headbutt that led to him being red carded in the second half against the All Blacks.

Italy also lost its tournament-opening test to Japan.

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Lineups:

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Harry Wilson (captain), Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham, Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell. Reserves: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Miles Amatosero, Fraser McReight, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.

Italy: Lorenzo Pani, Louis Lynagh, Nacho Brex, Paolo Odogwu, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Garbisi, Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro (captain), Riccardo Favretto, Federico Ruzza, Giulio Marini, Marco Riccioni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Muhamed Hasa. Reserves: Pablo Dimcheff, Danilo Fischetti, Ion Neculai, Andrea Zambonin, Alessandro Ortombina, Alessandro Fusco, Giacomo Da Re, Leonardo Marin.

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