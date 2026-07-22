New Wallabies coach Les Kiss announces his first squad for rugby test series against Japan

SYDNEY (AP) — New Wallabies coach Les Kiss has chosen his first squad for Australia’s two-test series against Japan next…

SYDNEY (AP) — New Wallabies coach Les Kiss has chosen his first squad for Australia’s two-test series against Japan next month.

He didn’t tinker much, including only one uncapped player and leaving out veteran James Slipper, who recently made a return to international rugby for the Nations Championship.

“Selection is always a challenging process, but as coaches we’ve looked to bring together a group based on form, cohesion and how we want to play the game,” Kiss said.

Center Isaac Henry is the only uncapped player in the squad announced Thursday to take on Japan in Osaka on Aug. 8 and in Townsville, Queensland state, a week later.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Isaac Kailea are the only other new faces in the 34-player squad coming off a win and two losses in the Nations Championship. Kailea replaces Slipper, Australia’s most-capped rugby international, as an option at loosehead prop.

Len Ikitau (ankle) and Tom Hooper (shoulder) were unavailable because of injuries for a squad that will be led by No. 8 Harry Wilson.

The squad, which includes 19 forwards and 15 backs, will assemble in Sydney next week before departing for Japan on Aug. 1.

Australia opened the Nations Championship with losses to Ireland in Sydney and France in Brisbane before beating Italy in Perth, Western Australia over the past three weekends. The Perth match was former Australia coach Joe Schmidt’s last match in charge.

Schmidt had initially planned to leave the role last October but continued his tenure to allow Kiss to complete his contract at the Brisbane-based Queensland Reds in Super Rugby before taking over as Wallabies head coach through the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

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Australia squad: Allan Ala’alatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (captain), Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright.

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