McCullum says sorry to England fans after being axed as test coach

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Brendon McCullum has apologized to English cricket fans for his results as the national test coach…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Brendon McCullum has apologized to English cricket fans for his results as the national test coach and accepted “it’s time for someone else to have a go.”

McCullum remained in charge of the limited-overs setup but was axed on Sunday from the red-ball role he had held since 2022.

The New Zealander confirmed he was sacked and did not stand down, as the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder,” he said at Edgbaston on Monday, a day before England and India begin a one-day international series.

“I was disappointed but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We’re in a results business and fundamentally our results weren’t good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.”

McCullum’s record as England test coach was 27 wins, two draws, and 20 defeats. His tenure, alongside Ben Stokes as captain, was nicknamed Bazball. The aggressive play energized test cricket and produced spectacular results. England won 10 of his first 11 tests in charge.

But as veterans in the side retired, the results waned. England lost seven of his last nine tests, including 2-1 to New Zealand last month that culminated in Stokes’ retirement.

England also couldn’t win the flagship series; it drew with Australia and India 2-2 at home and lost to both away.

“We just weren’t quite able to win those big series, against India and Australia. For that I guess I can only say sorry,” he said.

“I was the leader of that group. I was in charge of the team culturally, in charge of the team tactically, in charge of the team results-wise as well.

“I’ve been around this game for 20-odd years and I know if you aren’t getting the results someone else needs an opportunity. I put my hand up for that and accept it wasn’t good enough.”

McCullum told the BBC there was a poetic element to the timing of his departure, less than two weeks since his former captain’s dramatic Trent Bridge farewell.

“I got some nice messages from Stokesy,” he said. “I guess, in a romantic kind of way there’s something about Stokesy and me going out together. We started it together and we go out together, and I have no problem with that.”

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