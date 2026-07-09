Injury-hit Wallabies turn to rookie Declan Meredith at flyhalf for test against France

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An injury crisis in Australia’s flyhalf ranks has resulted in Declan Meredith being selected to make…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An injury crisis in Australia’s flyhalf ranks has resulted in Declan Meredith being selected to make his test debut for the Wallabies in the Nations Championship test against Six Nations titlist France on Saturday.

Meredith, a 27-year-old playmaker from Cairns in far north Australia who linked up with the Canberra-based Brumbies in 2023, will be the sixth different player to start a rugby test at No. 10 for Australia since July of last year.

Later Thursday, France overhauled its lineup with eight changes after a tournament-opening 34-32 loss to New Zealand. One change was enforced after winger Damian Penaud sustained a calf injury after scoring a national record-extending 41st try early against the All Blacks.

Romain Ntamack returned at flyhalf and Matthieu Jalibert switched to fullback, and three Australia-raised players were included in the squad: prop Moses Alo-Emile and lock Emmanuel Meafou will start, with lock Tom Staniforth dropping to the bench after making his France debut last week.

Jalibert, who has a calf injury, will need to pass a fitness test on Friday.

Injuries to Wallabies Carter Gordon, who started in last week’s 33-31 loss to Ireland, and Ben Donaldson, who went on as a replacement and missed a late penalty goal that could have won the game, meant Meredith will join Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan in yet another new halves pairing for the Wallabies.

In the last 12 months, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, James O’Connor, Tane Edmed and Gordon have been the starting playmaker for Australia.

Jock Campbell, who started at fullback last week in his first test in four years, will move to the bench as cover for Nos. 10 and 15, with Tom Wright returning at fullback in the only other change to the Wallabies’ starting XV.

“The group has reset this week in Brisbane after what was a tough ending to the first game of the Nations Championship,” Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said in announcing the squad Thursday. “We have worked hard on continuing to improve after missing some vital opportunities last weekend.”

No. 8-ranked Australia will also be without loose forward Tom Hooper, who injured his shoulder against Ireland, as it bids to avoid a sixth consecutive loss. His place on the bench was filled by Nick Champion de Crespigny.

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Lineups:

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’alii, Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Harry Wilson (captain), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Josh Canham, Allan Ala’alatoa, Josh Nasser, Angus Bell. Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Lachlan Shaw, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Tate McDermott, Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu.

France: Matthieu Jalibert, Theo Attissogbe, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Yoram Moefana, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu (captain); Marko Gazzotti, Oscar Jegou, Lenni Nouchi, Emmanuel Meafou, Florian Verhaeghe, Demba Bamba, Peato Mauvaka, Moses Alo-Emile. Reserves: Maxime Lamothe, Jefferson Poirot, Tevita Tatafu, Hugo Auradou, Tom Staniforth, Killian Tixeront, Nolann Le Garrec, Kalvin Gourgues.

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