Injured Penaud to miss France games against Australia and Japan in Nations Championship

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — France winger Damian Penaud will miss the team’s remaining matches in the Nations Championship this month…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — France winger Damian Penaud will miss the team’s remaining matches in the Nations Championship this month after sustaining a calf injury in the tournament-opening 34-32 loss to New Zealand.

Penaud scored a national record-extending 41st try inside two minutes of Saturday’s game in Christchurch but was replaced at halftime.

His withdrawal from the squad was confirmed by France on Monday, forcing him out of matches against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday and Japan in Tokyo on July 18.

Les Tricolores didn’t announce a replacement for Penaud, who returned to the squad after being dropped for the Six Nations.

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