Greece won’t extradite to Australia a fugitive wanted for a 1999 fatal nightclub stabbing

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek appeals court denied an Australian request to extradite a man wanted on suspicion of…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek appeals court denied an Australian request to extradite a man wanted on suspicion of a 1999 nightclub killing because the statute of limitations on the crime has run out, the fugitive’s lawyer said Thursday.

James Dalamangas, 56, was arrested in Aigio, southern Greece last month on charges of illegal possession of weapons after police seized a crossbow, arrows and two knives in a search of his home. He was also charged with providing false testimony, after allegedly giving false identity details to the Greek authorities.

He was released until the appeals court in the city of Patra could rule on the Australian extradition request. Australian media described Dalamangas as one of the country’s most wanted men in connection with the stabbing death of George Giannopoulos in a Sydney nightclub.

Dalamangas’ lawyer, Nikos Apostolopoulos, told The Associated Press that an key element to the appeals court’s decision was that a 25-year statute of limitations had expired, in line with Greek law.

Dalamangas has denied the murder charges and also fought the extradition request on the grounds that he is a Greek citizen.

Australian media reported that police in the country in January offered a $140,000 reward for information leading to Dalamangas’ arrest.

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