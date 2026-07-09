Australia’s domestic Twenty20 cricket league to open its season in Chennai, India

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Twenty20 domestic competition will open its cricket season in India in December and Big Bash…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Twenty20 domestic competition will open its cricket season in India in December and Big Bash League officials are hoping for a big turnout at Chennai’s 38,000-seat MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After months of speculation, the Melbourne Renegades’ match against the Perth Scorchers on Dec. 12 was confirmed during a special event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday led by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

It marks the first time a BBL match will be played outside of Australia.

The evening match in Australia will start in the afternoon in India and follow the conclusion of the fourth day of the test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth, Western Australia.

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