World Cup what to know: U.S. back in action vs. Australia, Brazil works to rebound

The United States is back in action on Friday at the World Cup against Australia, exactly one week after a…

The United States is back in action on Friday at the World Cup against Australia, exactly one week after a stellar performance in its opener that sent expectations for the squad soaring.

Meanwhile, Brazil gets a second chance to look like one of the favorites against Haiti.

It remains to be seen how much help the Americans will get from star forward Christian Pulisic in front of what’s expected to be an electric crowd in Seattle. Pulisic has a sore left calf and has been working out separately from the team.

Brazil will try to improve following a lackluster 1-1 draw against Morocco last week. The Brazilians are five-time World Cup champions, but haven’t won a title since 2002.

Also on Friday, Scotland faces Morocco and Turkey takes on Paraguay.

What to watch on June 19

— United States vs. Australia, 3 p.m. EDT in Seattle (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Scotland vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. EDT in Foxborough, Massachusetts (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Brazil vs. Haiti, 8:30 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Turkey vs. Paraguay, 11 p.m. EDT in Santa Clara, California (FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)

U.S. tries for encore performance against talented Australia

The Americans are looking for a suitable encore after one of the country’s best performances on a World Cup stage. Folarin Balogun scored two goals while Gio Reyna added another in a 4-1 win over Paraguay that exceeded most fans’ expectations.

Pulisic was often the catalyst while the U.S. scored three goals in the first half, but he came off at halftime after feeling stiffness from a calf injury incurred in training. The Milan winger joined his U.S. teammates for a pre-warmup huddle Thursday while wearing a compression sleeve on his calf, then went inside to do individual work in the gym.

Midfielder Weston McKennie said he did not know much about Pulisic’s recovery, but that he hopes he will be able to play.

“I know he really wants to be in, and he’s doing everything that he can, and the staff is doing everything that they can as well,” McKennie said. “But, that’s also another question that’s better to ask him than me.”

Australia also has momentum after its impressive 2-0 win over Turkey. Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored for the Socceroos, who are playing in their sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall.

Morocco favored against Scotland

Morocco has been an ascending soccer power, particularly after a run to the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup. The team has improved so much that its 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil was a slight disappointment.

“We didn’t come to the U.S. to just play against Brazil,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “We came in to go even farther than we did in Qatar in 2022.”

Scotland has put itself in good position to advance to the knockout round for the first time after a 1-0 win over Haiti in its opener, but Morocco should be a considerably tougher opponent.

“Against difficult opponents we have to be very good,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “We’re a little more comfortable as underdogs. … Sometimes Scotland prefers it that way.”

Brazil works to rebound vs. Haiti

The Brazilians were outplayed early before Vinícius Júnior’s 32nd-minute goal helped them rally for a draw against Morocco. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said through an interpreter that the team was “a bit anxious at the beginning. Nerves were all over the place.”

Brazil should have a big talent advantage over Haiti, even with star Neymar ruled out because of a calf injury. The Brazilians will be under pressure to secure a lopsided win after the uninspiring performance against Morocco.

For many Haitian fans, there were mixed emotions in a country that has long had a soft spot for Brazil’s soccer team.

Turkey, Paraguay both need wins

Turkey and Paraguay are both in need of a win as they try to escape the Group D basement.

Not surprisingly, Paraguay’s fans weren’t happy with the team’s lopsided loss to the United States. Mauricio scored Paraguay’s lone goal against the Americans and the team hopes he’ll be able to deliver again.

Turkey is in the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. The team maintained 72% of possession against Australia and outshot the Socceroos 30-9, but couldn’t manage to score.

More World Cup news

— Ivory Coast says striker Elye Wahi will be allowed into Canada for the team’s next World Cup match

— Inside the colorful, compelling and controversial jersey designs at the World Cup

— World Cup formations, explained: A look at how coaches are setting up their squads

— Brazilian soccer fans at the World Cup heed warning not to dress Rocky statue in team gear

— Mexico and South Korea play for group lead and other World Cup Day 8 highlights, in photos

Stats of the day

— All five goals in Thursday’s Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina game were scored in the 74th minute or after.

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AP Sports Writers Kyle Hightower and Andrew Destin contributed to this report.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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