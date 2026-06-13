Woman critically injured in shark attack off Sydney’s Coogee Beach

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A woman was critically injured off a popular Sydney beach on Saturday in the latest in…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A woman was critically injured off a popular Sydney beach on Saturday in the latest in a spate of shark attacks in Australia.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, suffered serious leg and arm injuries in the attack at 11:15 a.m. off Coogee Beach, a police statement said.

Three spearfishing divers have been killed by sharks off the Australian coast since May 16, bringing the total of fatalities in the nation this year to four.

Australia has averaged between two and three fatal shark attacks a year since 2000, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database, a partnership of the Taronga Conservation Society Australia, Flinders University and the New South Wales state government.

On Saturday, police said the victim was attacked while swimming. Bystanders pulled her from the water and commenced first aid on the beach before paramedics arrived, the statement said.

The victim was taken to a rugby field near the beach from where she was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Police described her condition as critical.

Last Saturday, a 4.5-meter (15-foot) white shark killed Daniel Turpin, 35, as he was spearfishing with family off Michaelmas Island near the port city of Albany in Western Australia state.

On May 24, 39-year-old spearfishing diver Michael Jensz suffered fatal head injuries in an attack on the Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s northeast coast. Bull sharks had been seen in the vicinity.

A week earlier, on May 16, a four-meter (13-foot) white shark fatally mauled 38-year-old spearfishing diver Steve Mattabonni off the coast of Perth, Western Australia.

Australia’s other fatal shark attack this year occurred in January, when a 12-year-old boy died in a hospital days after he was mauled by a bull shark in Sydney Harbor.

Last year, Australia recorded five fatal shark attacks. Attacks in Australia have become more common over the decades as the population has grown and activities such as surfing and scuba diving have gained in popularity.

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