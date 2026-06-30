Super Rugby set for a longer 17-week regular season and revamped playoffs in 2027

SYDNEY (AP) — Super Rugby will have an extended, 17-week regular season and a new format for playoffs under the…

SYDNEY (AP) — Super Rugby will have an extended, 17-week regular season and a new format for playoffs under the new 10-team structure in 2027.

The tournament, which will feature five franchises from New Zealand, four from Australia and one from Fiji, will kick off on Feb. 12 and the final is scheduled for June 26, organizers announced Wednesday.

The six-team finals format will allow the teams placing first and second to advance directly to the semifinals, with the teams ranked third to sixth going into a playoff to qualify for the semifinals.

The Wellington-based Hurricanes won the 2026 title with a 60-5 win over the Chiefs in the final last month.

The Hurricanes scored 113 tries in 17 matches in 2026 and finished as the first team in Super Rugby’s 30-year history to score more than 100 tries in a season.

New Zealand’s squad for the opening World RugbyNations Championship test against France on Saturday was announced within days of the Super Rugby final.

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