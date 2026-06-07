Pole vault star Duplantis loses for 1st time in 3 years at home Diamond League event

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis fell to his first loss in the pole vault since 2023…

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Swedish star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis fell to his first loss in the pole vault since 2023 at his home Diamond League event in Stockholm on Sunday.

Duplantis cleared 5.80 meters — 0.51 lower than his latest world record — but failed twice at 6.00 and once at 6.05.

Kurtis Marschall of Australia won with a vault of 5.90.

It was Duplantis’ first outdoor event of the year.

″I felt a bit unfocused today,” Duplantis said in quotes on olympics.com, “and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans.

“I have not lost in three years, but hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square and I have no excuses.”

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