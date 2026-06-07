Australia women and South Africa men win rugby sevens world series

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Australia won the rugby sevens world series when it saved its best for last and beat…

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Australia won the rugby sevens world series when it saved its best for last and beat season-long front-runner New Zealand 26-19 in the Bordeaux women’s final on Sunday.

The men’s world championship was retained by South Africa, which clinched it after reaching the semifinals at Stade Atlantique.

The Blitzboks went no further though, as they were eliminated by France, which went on to win its home sevens tournament for the first time in 21 years after beating New Zealand 14-5 in their final.

Maddison Levi suffered a left knee injury in Valladolid last weekend and didn’t appear for Australia in Bordeaux until the semifinals. But she made her mark in the final.

Levi scored two tries to extend her season-leading tally to 64, and impressed even more with two try-saving tackles from behind on Katelyn Vaha’akolo.

Levi’s first try gave Australia a 14-7 lead into halftime. When Vaha’akolo replied to close the gap to two, Australia hit back through Faith Nathan and Levi to secure a fifth title out of the 13 women’s series. New Zealand has won the rest. The Black Ferns dominated the regular season but in the three-leg world championship decider Australia took the last two legs to pip New Zealand by four points.

“It’s been our most consistent season,” Levi said. “We’ve been in every single final. Even win or lose, we’re building as a program, we’re creating depth and trust. Going out there and beating a pretty amazing New Zealand side, they’re always tough, so its pretty awesome to help the girls.”

In the men’s final, France overturned a 26-21 loss to New Zealand in the pool stage on Friday to win their final thanks to Celian Pouzelgues’ try with 31 seconds left.

Rayan Rebbadj converted his opening try for France. When Pouzelgues was sin-binned for a high tackle on Jayden Keelan, Keelan scored in his absence to trail 7-5.

Pouzelgues had a try ruled out early in the second half and France kept the pressure on. But New Zealand’s defense hung tough until Akuila Rokolisoa was yellow-carded for kicking the ball away after the whistle. The Kiwis held on until Pouzelgues slipped a tackle near the posts and went over.

Overall, South Africa was first, New Zealand second and Spain a best-ever third. France was seventh.

The sevens players of the year were South Africa’s Tristan Leyds and, for a second straight time, New Zealand’s Jorja Miller.

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