Australia embraces immigrants on World Cup squad with message that soccer is for everyone

Ahead of Australia’s opening World Cup match, the Socceroos are celebrating the immigrants on the squad. The message is simple:…

Ahead of Australia’s opening World Cup match, the Socceroos are celebrating the immigrants on the squad.

The message is simple: Soccer is for everyone. But it comes at a time when anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise in Australia and in many places around the world.

Among those featured in a video released by Professional Footballers Australia is Awer Mabil, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya to South Sudanese parents.

“There’s a lot of journeys behind the jersey, so to be a Socceroo has many different meanings, but with one purpose, and that is to do the country proud,” Mabil said.

Mabil is one of three Socceroos who were born in refugee camps. Fellow forward Mohamed Touré was born in a camp in Guinea to Liberian parents before his family settled in Adelaide. And attacker Nestory Irankunda was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp after his parents fled Burundi. The family moved to Perth but later settled in Adelaide, where Irankunda and Touré became friends.

Both Touré, who plays for Norwich, and Irankunda, who plays for Watford, are making their World Cup debuts. Mabil plays in Spain for Castellón, and is making his second World Cup appearance.

Milos Degenek’s family left Croatia when he was a baby and they lived as refugees in Serbia before moving to Sydney.

The Socceroos’ message comes at a fraught time for immigrants around the world. A knife attack in Northern Ireland earlier this month set off two nights of fiery riots, stoked by anti-migrant rhetoric.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has implemented a widespread immigration crackdown. Visa restrictions have touched the World Cup, with Somali referee Omar Artan denied entry into the country.

There have also been a series of anti-immigrant marches and rallies under the label “March for Australia.” The events have been marked by arrests for hate speech and clashes with counter protesters.

“At a time when some seek to divide us and question who belongs, the Socceroos stand as a powerful reminder of who we truly are as a nation and as Australians,” PFA chief executive Beau Busch said. “The Socceroos highlight the profound impact of multiculturalism on our country. People who have come from all corners of the world have shaped football, our community and our sense of self in the world.”

The Socceroos have played in the last five World Cups and have advanced to the round of 16 twice, including in 2022. Australia opens Group D play on Saturday against Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Australia has been training in Oakland, California. Touré, one of 17 new players on the team, caused concern when he was absent from practice on Wednesday, but his teammates reported he was back on Thursday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.