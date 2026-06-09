Australia elects to field in 1st one-day cricket international against Bangladesh

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh on Tuesday in the first one-day…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh on Tuesday in the first one-day international of a bilateral ODI cricket series between the two nations for 15 years.

Josh Inglis is leading Australia for the second successive series after losing 2-1 to Pakistan on wickets tailor-made for spinners last week.

Australia’s 50-over format captain Mitchell Marsh is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League, and Travis Head has been granted leave for the tour of Bangladesh that also includes three T20s.

Unlike the wickets in Pakistan, Mirpur, which hosts all the three ODIs, is likely to favor pace. And so Australia has included Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and seam all-rounder Cameron Green in its bowling attack.

Australia also retained Marnus Labuschagne in the XI despite the middle-order batter having a below-par series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh has beaten Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand in its last four home ODI series mainly due to its formula of making pace friendly wickets. The hosts went with a three-pronged seam attack including Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana.

The game also marks the return of batter Mosaddek Hossain, playing his first ODI since 2022.

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Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam

Australia: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

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