Spearfisher mauled on Great Barrier Reef in Australia’s second fatal shark attack in a week

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A spearfisher was mauled on the Great Barrier Reef on Sunday in Australia’s second fatal shark…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A spearfisher was mauled on the Great Barrier Reef on Sunday in Australia’s second fatal shark attack in just over a week, police said.

The 39-year-old man was with three friends diving from a boat at Kennedy Shoal off the Queensland state coast south of Cairns when he was attacked, Police Inspector Elaine Burns said.

“The man had been spearfishing when he was attacked and died from a critical head injury,” Burns told reporters.

The victim, a Cairns resident, was brought by boat around noon to the tourist town of Hull Heads where paramedics were waiting. He had “sustained injuries not compatible with life,” an ambulance service statement said.

Kennedy Shoal is a shallow coral reef popular with recreational fishers. Divers are also attracted to the Lady Bowen, a 19th century shipwreck.

Fishers reported bull sharks had been seen in the area before the attack.

A shark fatally mauled spearfisher Steve Mattabonni on May 16 at a coral reef off Rottnest Island near the southwest coast of Western Australia state.

The 38-year-old Perth resident was taken by boat to the holiday island where paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

A five-meter (16-foot) white shark was suspected.

Australia has averaged more than three fatal shark attacks a year in recent decades. The latest death is Australia’s third shark fatality for 2026.

Nico Antic, 12, died in a hospital days after he was attacked by a suspected bull shark off a Sydney beach on Jan. 18.

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