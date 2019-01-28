Washington Wizards, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis joins WTOP live Jan. 31

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, joins WTOP live Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Here's how you can listen, watch and submit your own questions.
WASHINGTON — Ted Leonsis — the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which includes the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals — joins WTOP live Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center.
What do the Capitals need to do to turn it around and make another run at the Stanley Cup? Do the Wizards have all the pieces for a playoff run? Is this the Mystics’ year? What role does sports betting have in the region? Tune in to hear his answers on these topics and more.
Join the conversation — Send your questions for Leonsis and they may be used on the air.
During the show, you can:
