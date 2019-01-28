202
Washington Wizards, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis joins WTOP live Jan. 31

January 28, 2019
Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards, joins WTOP for "Ask the Owner" on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. (WTOP/Amanda Iacone)

WASHINGTON — Ted Leonsis — the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which includes the Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals — joins WTOP live Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center.

What do the Capitals need to do to turn it around and make another run at the Stanley Cup? Do the Wizards have all the pieces for a playoff run? Is this the Mystics’ year? What role does sports betting have in the region? Tune in to hear his answers on these topics and more.

Join the conversation — Send your questions for Leonsis and they may be used on the air.

