Va. Gov. Northam joins WTOP live Nov. 28

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Find out how you can listen, watch and submit your own questions.

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Topics will include the Amazon deal, the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House, the redistricting battle, the possible federal government shutdown and more.

Join the conversation – Send your questions for the governor and they may be used on the air.

Email us: Send your questions to ask@wtop.com

Send your questions to ask@wtop.com Tweet us: Send us a question via Twitter @WTOP and use #askthe

Send us a question via Twitter @WTOP and use #askthe Facebook: Share a message on the WTOP Facebook page

During the show April 25, you can: