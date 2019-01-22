Virginia Gov. Northam joins WTOP live Jan. 30

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Find out how you can listen, watch and submit your own questions.
WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Topics will include the federal government shutdown’s effect on the economy, gun bills in the General Assembly, gambling and more.
Join the conversation — Send your questions for the governor and they may be used on the air.
During the show, you can:
