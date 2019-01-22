202
Virginia Gov. Northam joins WTOP live Jan. 30

By WTOP Staff January 22, 2019 3:00 pm 01/22/2019 03:00pm
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on WTOP's "Ask the Governor" program Nov. 28, 2018. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

WASHINGTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joins WTOP live Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center. Topics will include the federal government shutdown’s effect on the economy, gun bills in the General Assembly, gambling and more.

Join the conversation — Send your questions for the governor and they may be used on the air.

During the show, you can:

