Winter Olympic Medals Table

At Beijing Saturday, Feb. 12 58 of 109 total events Nation G S B Tot Norway 8 3 6 17…

At Beijing

Saturday, Feb. 12

58 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 8 3 6 17 Germany 8 5 1 14 Austria 4 6 4 14 ROC 3 4 6 13 Canada 1 4 8 13 United States 5 5 1 11 Netherlands 5 4 2 11 Italy 2 5 4 11 Sweden 5 2 3 10 Japan 2 3 5 10 China 4 3 1 8 Switzerland 2 0 5 7 France 1 6 0 7 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 Australia 1 2 1 4 South Korea 1 2 1 4 Finland 1 1 2 4 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Hungary 0 0 2 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.