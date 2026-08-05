BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, Any Wednesday Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Dodgers will look to avoid a sixth straight loss along with a three-game sweep to the Cubs this afternoon and BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of this heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

The offer packs a serious punch: bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can smash a $10 wager to get a $150 bonus if their bet cashes. Meanwhile, users in all other participating US states can lock in a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Let’s dig into the details and get you primed for first pitch.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

Here is the quick scouting report on the welcome promotions currently available for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

We love having options when we’re hunting for betting value. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a special BetMGM bonus code for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs game. By signing up and slamming down a $10 wager on this matchup, new users in these select states will score a $150 bonus if their initial bet wins. It’s the perfect way to kickstart your account while backing either the Dodgers or the Cubs on the diamond.

For sports fans residing in all other participating US states, BetMGM is handing out a highly lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, if your qualifying first wager on the action at Wrigley Field doesn’t hit, BetMGM will step in and refund your initial stake in the form of bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500. We’re talking maximum confidence as these NL titans clash.

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45) are packing their bags and hitting the road to take on the Chicago Cubs (65-49) at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Both of these squads boast highly competitive winning records, and while exact divisional standings aren’t locked in yet, the playoff intensity is already in the air.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs Moneyline +105 -125 Total Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) Runline +1.5 (-175) -1.5 (+145)

The Chicago Cubs enter this game as home favorites—a spot where they’ve been absolutely humming this year. Holding a solid 40-30 record as the favorite, they’ve managed to slam the door on opponents at Wrigley Field with a 33-24 home record. On the flip side, the Los Angeles Dodgers are rarely getting points; they’ve only played four games all season as plus-money underdogs, going a dead-even 2-2 in those rare spots. But don’t sleep on LA—they’ve been exceptional road warriors, ripping into host teams with a 36-22 away record.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started and locking in your welcome offer for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs matchup is a breeze. New users simply need to create and register an account with BetMGM, providing standard personal information to verify their identity.

When you’re setting things up, make sure to plug in the right promo code based on your state:

Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: Enter bonus code TOP150 .

Enter bonus code . All other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500.

Once your account is set up and the code is locked in, drop a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. That will fully activate the offer, clearing the deck for you to place your qualifying wager as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs rev up the action at Wrigley Field.