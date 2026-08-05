Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Aug. 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, First Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Seattle (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Kansas City
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: Carolina vs. Arizona, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio
PEACOCK — Preseason: Carolina vs. Arizona, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group A
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Minnesota
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.