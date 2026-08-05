Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, First Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Seattle (joined in progress) (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Kansas City

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: Carolina vs. Arizona, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio

PEACOCK — Preseason: Carolina vs. Arizona, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group A

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Minnesota

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