Arlington grad secures spot on US Para Hockey World Cup field hockey team

Aidan Smith has spent years playing for the Nova Cool Cats ice hockey team. After adapting his play off the ice to the field, Smith was selected to play in the inaugural 2026 Para Hockey World Cup.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Arlington graduate earns spot on USA Para Hockey World Cup team

Aidan Smith has spent years as a member of the Nova Cool Cats, skating on the same ice the Washington Capitals use to practice in Arlington, Virginia.

The ice hockey team brings people with disabilities of all ages together, helping to teach teamwork and communication skills. But a coach from another team told Smith that USA Field Hockey was organizing a team for the Para Hockey World Cup and asked whether he’d be interested in trying out.

So he spent two weekends playing field hockey to see if it was something he’d be open to. He watched his sister play field hockey at Wakefield High School in Arlington, so he was familiar with the sport.

He was invited to a training camp in Pennsylvania. He thrived there, too, and was selected to join the U.S. roster for the inaugural 2026 Para Hockey World Cup.

“I’m most excited about winning the competition,” Smith told WTOP.

During the most recent training camp in St. Louis, the team needed someone to step into goal, realizing they were missing a goalie. Smith eagerly volunteered to try it, and now, that’s the position he’s playing. It’s a role, he said, that involves a lot of blocking or deflecting.

“I’ve got to say, awesome and cool,” Smith said, when asked about the chance to participate in this summer’s competition. “And being a part of field hockey, it’s just a demonstration for a lot of people.”

Chrissy Smith, Aidan’s mom, described him as adaptable, and said he’s been excited about spending time with teammates and coaches. The U.S. team has boys and girls from around the country, including places such as Los Angeles, New York, and Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Last weekend, Aidan attended the last training camp in St. Louis, and stayed with the roommate he’ll also be with in Belgium later this month. He craves independence, and, “What better way to be with a team and not your parents in Europe playing in the World Cup?” his mother said.

“You can’t even put into words what type of opportunity this is, because it says to people with disabilities, ‘You belong. You belong at the World Cup. You belong playing field hockey, and you can,'” Chrissy Smith said.

A former member of the track and field team at Wakefield High School, Smith has spent recent months running, lifting, getting comfortable in goalie pads and practicing playing with the stick.

Aidan Smith, a member of the Nova Cool Cats in Arlington, Virginia, is named to the U.S. Para Hockey World Cup field hockey team. (Courtesy Chrissy Smith) Courtesy Chrissy Smith Aidan Smith plays with the Nova Cool Cats in Arlington, Virginia. (Courtesy Chrissy Smith) Courtesy Chrissy Smith Aidan Smith was named to the U.S. Para Hockey World Cup field hockey team. (Courtesy USA Hockey) Courtesy USA Hockey Aidan Smith, a member of the Nova Cool Cats in Arlington, Virginia, is named to the U.S. Para Hockey World Cup field hockey team. (Courtesy Chrissy Smith) Courtesy Chrissy Smith ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The 2026 FIH Para Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held in Belgium later this month. Nack in February, the International Hockey Federation invited USA Field Hockey to bring a team to compete.

Pakistan, Belgium, France, Germany, Zambia, Ireland and Italy are also listed as participating countries.

Aidan Smith’s parents and grandparents are planning to attend and will be able to sit in a VIP section, Chrissy Smith said.

Meanwhile, Aidan Smith said he’s looking forward to “being a No. 1 standout for the U.S., the entire country.”

“We are very excited to make history this August in Belgium for the inaugural Para Hockey World Cup,” co-head coach Lindsay Jackson said. “We have been working really hard to recruit and prepare our athletes for this opportunity and feel that we have a strong core group that brings gratitude, bravery and a strong sense of community to the team.”

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