New grocery store, apartments approved at site of infamous Watergate parking garage

The Arlington County Board voted to move ahead with plans to develop the 1400 block of Key Boulevard, home to a historical marker about the Watergate scandal.

An Arlington, Virginia, parking garage connected with President Richard Nixon’s 1974 resignation is heading for redevelopment under a plan approved Saturday by the Arlington County Board.

“Mark Felt, second in command at the FBI, met Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward here in this parking garage to discuss the Watergate scandal,” says a historical marker at the garage at 1401 Key Blvd. in Rosslyn. “Felt provided Woodward information that exposed the Nixon administration’s obstruction of the FBI’s Watergate investigation. He chose this garage as an anonymous secure location.”

Arlington County Board member Julius Spain Sr. was among those voting in support of redevelopment plan, which includes apartments and a grocery store.

“Eight hundred and thirty one units — studios, one-bedrooms and three-bedroom units,” he said. “It’s going to be a win to have a grocery store.”

He told WTOP the historical marker will remain part of the area for many years, despite the construction.

“It’s only going to come down temporarily. It’s going to come back up,” he said.

The project’s start date has not been disclosed.

Watch the Arlington County Board meeting on the topic below.

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