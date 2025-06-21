Spring E-CARE event in Arlington featured a long line of cars

Hundreds of cars lined up along N. Quincy Street in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday morning, waiting for the opening of Arlington County’s E-CARE event.

Hundreds of cars lined up along N. Quincy Street in Arlington, Virginia, before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, waiting for the opening of Arlington County’s E-CARE event.

It usually happens in the spring, but it got pushed back this year to the first Saturday of summer.

E-CARE stands for Environmental Collection and Recycling. It is for Arlington residents only.

The free, biannual event allowed Arlington residents to safely dispose of household hazardous materials (HHMs) and old electronics. Small metal items will also be accepted. Bicycles are also being accepted as donations for Bikes for the World.

Arlington residents looking to get rid of old paint cans, batteries, household cleaners, small metal items and more — sat in lines lasting at least a half-hour this morning to safely dispose of those items and more.

Find a list of accepted and unaccepted materials here.

Drivers were greeted by volunteers who check to make sure those with items to dispose of live in Arlington County.

It is suggested you talk to neighbors to save them a trip to the collection site today.

