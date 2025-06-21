Live Radio
Spring E-CARE event in Arlington featured a long line of cars

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

June 21, 2025, 1:21 PM

E-CARE event
Attendants at Arlington’s E-CARE event go through materials to be recycled. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
A car pulls up to the Environmental Collection and Recycling (E-CARE) event in Arlington. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
Cars line up at E-CARE event
Cars lined up at Arlington’s E-CARE event. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
E-CARE event
An assistant of the E-Care event helps an Arlington resident with their items to be recycles. (Courtesy Arlington, Virginia)
Courtesy Arlington, Virginia
(1/4)
E-CARE event
Cars line up at E-CARE event
E-CARE event

Hundreds of cars lined up along N. Quincy Street in Arlington, Virginia, before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, waiting for the opening of Arlington County’s E-CARE event.

It usually happens in the spring, but it got pushed back this year to the first Saturday of summer.

E-CARE stands for Environmental Collection and Recycling. It is for Arlington residents only.

The free, biannual event allowed Arlington residents to safely dispose of household hazardous materials (HHMs) and old electronics. Small metal items will also be accepted. Bicycles are also being accepted as donations for Bikes for the World.

Arlington residents looking to get rid of old paint cans, batteries, household cleaners, small metal items and more — sat in lines lasting at least a half-hour this morning to safely dispose of those items and more.

Find a list of accepted and unaccepted materials here.

Drivers were greeted by volunteers who check to make sure those with items to dispose of live in Arlington County.

It is suggested you talk to neighbors to save them a trip to the collection site today.

Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter at WGRZ-TV.

skozel@wtop.com

