These high-tech bins in Arlington Co. want your food scraps

Arlington County has placed 14 composting cans in some of the city's most densely-populated areas with a hope that high-rise dwellers and others will go green with their food scraps.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) Arlington County has placed 14 composting cans in some of the city's most densely-populated areas with a hope that high-rise dwellers and others will go green with their food scraps.(WTOP/Mike Murillo) They look like a regular trash receptacle you’d see on a sidewalk, but more than a dozen high-tech cans in Arlington take in something much more useful.

“I think it’s a great idea. Ideally, everyone is doing it, (but) I worry about people taking the time to separate the compost from their trash,” said Francisco Vega, of Arlington, who noticed a can in Ballston for the first time.

The can educates residents on what should be put into it, which includes food scraps such as meats, seafood, eggs shells, cheese, fruits and vegetables, among other items.

To try to prevent misuse or incorrect items being left in the compost bins, users must use an app to unlock the can.

The food is then dropped off at the county’s Trades Center, where the compost is processed.

“I think it is a great effort, but I do think it will be a little difficult to get people to bring their scraps to the bins,” said Rosalie Chesney, of Arlington, who didn’t realize the bins existed. Chesney said she already composts and plans to now use the bins as well.

The bins are located at the following locations:

National Landing

Crystal Dr. & 18th Street South

Glebe Road

2910 S. Glebe Road

Aurora Highlands Library

735 18th Street South

Culpepper Gardens

4500 block of N. Henderson Road

Quincy Park

N. Quincy Street & Washington Boulevard

Rosslyn

N. Pierce Street & Clarendon Boulevard

N. Pierce Street & Wilson Boulevard

Arlington Mill Community Center

909 S. Dinwiddie Street (near bus stop)

Ballston Metro Station

Fairfax Drive & N Monroe Street

Fairfax Drive & N Stuart Street

Ballston

Fairfax Drive & N Quincy Street (NW corner)

Wilson Boulevard & N Stuart Street (SE corner)

Wilson Boulevard & N Quincy Street (NE corner, near Capital Bikeshare station)

Wilson Boulevard & N Oakland Street (SE corner bus stop)

