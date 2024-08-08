These high-tech bins in Arlington Co. want your food scraps

They look like a regular trash receptacle you’d see on a sidewalk, but more than a dozen high-tech cans in Arlington take in something much more useful.
Arlington County has placed 14 composting cans in some of the city’s most densely populated areas with a hope that high-rise dwellers and others will go green with their food scraps.
“I think it’s a great idea. Ideally, everyone is doing it, (but) I worry about people taking the time to separate the compost from their trash,” said Francisco Vega, of Arlington, who noticed a can in Ballston for the first time.
The can educates residents on what should be put into it, which includes food scraps such as meats, seafood, eggs shells, cheese, fruits and vegetables, among other items.
To try to prevent misuse or incorrect items being left in the compost bins, users must use an app to unlock the can.
The food is then dropped off at the county’s Trades Center, where the compost is processed.
“I think it is a great effort, but I do think it will be a little difficult to get people to bring their scraps to the bins,” said Rosalie Chesney, of Arlington, who didn’t realize the bins existed. Chesney said she already composts and plans to now use the bins as well.
The bins are located at the following locations:
National Landing
- Crystal Dr. & 18th Street South
Glebe Road
- 2910 S. Glebe Road
Aurora Highlands Library
- 735 18th Street South
Culpepper Gardens
- 4500 block of N. Henderson Road
Quincy Park
- N. Quincy Street & Washington Boulevard
Rosslyn
- N. Pierce Street & Clarendon Boulevard
- N. Pierce Street & Wilson Boulevard
Arlington Mill Community Center
- 909 S. Dinwiddie Street (near bus stop)
Ballston Metro Station
- Fairfax Drive & N Monroe Street
- Fairfax Drive & N Stuart Street
Ballston
- Fairfax Drive & N Quincy Street (NW corner)
- Wilson Boulevard & N Stuart Street (SE corner)
- Wilson Boulevard & N Quincy Street (NE corner, near Capital Bikeshare station)
- Wilson Boulevard & N Oakland Street (SE corner bus stop)
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.