A real wiener: Arlington’s ‘Weenie Beenie’ celebrates milestone

A business in Arlington County, Virginia, may have the funny name of “Weenie Beenie,” but it has a serious reputation for cooking up wildly popular food.

This year, the eatery is celebrating its 70th anniversary, having been around since 1954.

“They’re fast, they’re delicious and it’s homemade,” said Chad Bartlett, a customer ordering food at the restaurant Monday afternoon.

When it comes to cooking up those pork and beef sausage links known as half-smokes, there is stiff competition in the D.C. area.

But Weenie Beenie, which is among the most respected, holds its own.

“We were blown away,” Kim Green, a customer who described the business as being a “hidden gem,” told WTOP.

“It’s so good,” Green said. “You can tell that it’s the recipe that they’ve had for years and years and years.”

Green’s 12-year-old son, Connor, is also a huge fan.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve eaten before in my life,” he said. “They’ve probably made a lot of people happy with their food.”

Over the years, the business even got some attention from the Foo Fighters.

The band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, who grew up in Northern Virginia, liked the restaurant’s name so much that he named one of the band’s songs “Weenie Beenie.”

