‘The heart of a pastor’: Virginia Monsignor recalls working as interpreter for Pope Francis

For five years, Monsignor Paul deLadurantaye, the Chancellor of the Diocese of Arlington, served as an interpreter at the English section of the Vatican Secretariat of State for the late Pope Francis when he would meet with English-speaking pilgrims and guests.

For five years, Monsignor Paul deLadurantaye, the Chancellor of the Diocese of Arlington, served as an interpreter at the English section of the Vatican Secretariat of State for the late Pope Francis when he would meet with English-speaking pilgrims and guests.

From late 2018 to 2024, deLadurantaye had a window into Francis’ life, whom he recalls was “very warm, he was very gracious.”

Whether they were politicians, cardinals or a layperson, deLadurantaye said Pope Francis “treated everyone with the same kindness and charity, because I think he saw everyone as a brother or sister in Christ.”

DeLadurantaye recalled that Pope Francis “was very, very concerned” about ensuring people treated each other with care. He explained that one of Pope Francis’ favorite images was of the Good Samaritan in the Bible.

“He constantly referred to that and wanted everyone to realize that we’re all called to be neighbors to one another. To help those who are less fortunate, to reach out to the marginalized, to do what we can,” deLadurantaye said.

It’s not surprising, deLadurantaye said, that one of Pope Francis’ last acts was to bless the crowds gathered at St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, then board his famous Popemobile to be among those gathered to celebrate mass.

“That’s what he loved to do,” deLadurantaye said, his voice faltering slightly as he described the Pope’s decision “to bless the crowds from the balcony of St. Peter’s and then to just be with them.”

“That example says quite a bit,” he added.

One of the things that deLadurantaye said was important to Pope Francis was that the Catholic Church reach out to the regions around the world that were “on the periphery,” not just the major world powers.

“The church should go out to those who are in need, not only material and physical, but above all spiritual need,” deLadurantaye said.

DeLadurantaye said that Christians around the world and people of goodwill are called to offer prayers for Pope Francis, to “grant him rest from all his labors, and welcome him into the Father’s house.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.