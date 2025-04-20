ICE arrests 2 men on felony charges in Arlington

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said officers arrested two men on felony charges last week in Arlington, Virginia.

In a pair of posts on X Saturday, ICE said it arrested Francisco Reyes-Ramirez on felony drug charges.

ARLINGTON, Va. — ICE @EROWashington officers and law enforcement partners arrested Francisco Reyes-Ramirez, an illegally present Salvadoran national, April 17.

He was arrested Nov. 1, 2022, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He was found… pic.twitter.com/8sa2whB2FZ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 19, 2025

ICE said Reyes-Ramirez is a Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. illegally.

Officers also arrested Enrique Montes Flores-Espana on charges of having sex with a minor.

ICE @EROWashington DC arrested Enrique Montes Flores-Espana, an illegal Guatemalan alien charged with consensual sex with a minor and proposing sex with a minor by computer. Flores re-entered the U.S. twice after being deported. ICE arrested Flores in Arlington, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/ER6a7QBc04 — ERO Washington D.C. (@EROWashington) April 19, 2025

ICE identified Flores-Espana as a Guatemalan national, who it said has re-entered the U.S. twice after being deported.

