ICE arrests 2 men on felony charges in Arlington

Kay Perkins | kassidy.perkins@wtop.com

April 20, 2025, 11:08 AM

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said officers arrested two men on felony charges last week in Arlington, Virginia.

In a pair of posts on X Saturday, ICE said it arrested Francisco Reyes-Ramirez on felony drug charges.

ICE said Reyes-Ramirez is a Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. illegally.

Officers also arrested Enrique Montes Flores-Espana on charges of having sex with a minor.

ICE identified Flores-Espana as a Guatemalan national, who it said has re-entered the U.S. twice after being deported.

