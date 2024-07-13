Construction of new Crystal City Metro station entrance begins

Metro representatives, Arlington County and other Virginia state officials broke ground on the future east entrance to the Crystal City Metrorail Station on Friday.

A rendering of the new east entrance to the Crystal City Metro station. (Courtesy WMATA)

The new entrance is expected to be completed in late 2027, as constructions is expected to take at least three years. It will be located at 18th Street South and Crystal Drive.

In the meantime, the sidewalk and roads closest to the construction site are closed and are expected to remain closed throughout the time it takes to complete the new entrance.

Metrorail customers can also expect there to be temporary shutdowns to the Crystal City Metro station, but exact dates and service changes have not been released.

The new entrance will cost about $146 million for construction and furnishing, and will be paid for with federal, state, regional and other area funds.

“Crystal City is one of our busiest stations in Virginia with over 5,500 average daily entries,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This new station entrance will be an asset to our system and is a great example of the way Metro and the region are working together to grow our economy and connect people to transit.”

The new east entrance will provide station access from the street level through an aboveground lobby with fare gates. SmarTrip card vending machines, two elevators and a staff booth will also be located in the lobby. New openings in the existing station will connect passengers from a new mezzanine to the train platforms using stairs and elevators.

Metro said the station will allow for more passengers and less crowding during peak periods thanks to this new entrance. It also said it will be more accessible for people with mobility needs and provide another means of entry for emergency responders when necessary.

Arlington County is overseeing the construction of the new entryway, but Metro will take over and operate it once completed.

