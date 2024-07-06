Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. police ID,…

Arlington Co. police ID, charge Rosslyn carjacking suspect

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

July 6, 2024, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 30-year-old man has been charged in the series of vehicle-related offenses that led to his being pursued and shot by a Metro Transit Police officer in Rosslyn, Virginia, on Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police said Mark Anthony Johnson-Crestwell faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and vehicle trespass.

A Metro Transit Police officer witnessed Johnson-Crestwell trying to carjack a driver in the Rosslyn area Friday morning, authorities said.

The officer confronted Johnson-Crestwell, who took off running down the block, according to police. A brief foot chase ensued. Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said Johnson-Crestwell then attempted to carjack another driver down the block before the officer fired his weapon and struck him.

Johnson-Crestwell remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report. 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up