Arlington Co. police ID, charge Rosslyn carjacking suspect

A 30-year-old man has been charged in the series of vehicle-related offenses that led to his being pursued and shot by a Metro Transit Police officer in Rosslyn, Virginia, on Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Police said Mark Anthony Johnson-Crestwell faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and vehicle trespass.

A Metro Transit Police officer witnessed Johnson-Crestwell trying to carjack a driver in the Rosslyn area Friday morning, authorities said.

The officer confronted Johnson-Crestwell, who took off running down the block, according to police. A brief foot chase ensued. Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said Johnson-Crestwell then attempted to carjack another driver down the block before the officer fired his weapon and struck him.

Johnson-Crestwell remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

