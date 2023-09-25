Drivers who fail to stop for Arlington pedestrians in the crosswalk could face $500 fine

Drivers in Arlington County are now required to come to a complete stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk — as opposed to the previous law which required they yield.

Some lawmakers argue the previous law to yield the right of way allowed drivers to cut off pedestrians trying to cross the road. The Arlington County Board changed the law to require a full stop until a pedestrian has passed by the driver’s lane.

Drivers who don’t stop for pedestrians could face a fine between $100-500.

In March, Virginia lawmakers changed the state law to clarify that drivers needed to stop for crossing pedestrians.

“This code change puts us in conformance with state law and also is consistent with the best practices as we implement our Vision Zero Efforts,” County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said during Saturday’s meeting.

The county’s Vision Zero program aims to end traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

About a third of all severe or fatal crashes in Arlington County between 2018 and 2022 involved a pedestrian, according to the county’s annual crash report.

Nearly half of pedestrian crashes in 2022 happened at an intersection.

