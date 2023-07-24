Man suspected in Crystal City box-cutter sexual assault arrested in Md. 

Police in Arlington, Virginia, say a man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman over the weekend has been arrested.

Khalil Gray, 23, has been arrested on charges of forcible sodomy, abduction, malicious wounding and robbery. He is being held in the Prince George’s County jail and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

On Saturday, police said a woman was walking in Crystal City when a man came with a box-cutter and asked her for money. The man took her cell phone and led her to a secluded area, where police say he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box-cutter, which resulted in a cut.

The woman was able to leave the area and find help from people on the 1900 block of Richmond Highway, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of physical injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation led police to identify Gray as a suspect. With help from Metro Transit Police, Gray was taken into custody in Maryland on Sunday.

