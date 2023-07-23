Arlington Co. police investigate sexual assault, robbery with box cutter

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at the Crystal City Shops on Saturday evening.

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at the Crystal City Shops on Saturday evening.

In a news release, police say the female victim was walking in the 1900 block of South Bell Street when she was approached by a man who showed her a box cutter, then demanded money and stole her cellphone.

The suspect then took her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and hit her on the head with the box cutter, causing a laceration, police said.

The woman was able to flee and seek help from people in the 1900 block of Richmond Highway, who called the police. Officers arrived on the scene around 8:24 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for nonlife threatening injuries.

ACPD has released a description of the suspect as a Black male in his mid-20’s with dark hair and a beard. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 703-228-4194 or mmmaldonado@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

