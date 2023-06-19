Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Ballston apartment building

A man fatally stabbed a woman inside a Ballston, Virginia, apartment building early Monday morning in what police are calling a domestic-related homicide.

Alimamy Fornah, 35, has been charged with murder in the death of Shontae Crawford, 37.

Arlington County police said they were called to the apartment building in the Ballston-Virginia Square area shortly before 5 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. Police discovered Crawford critically wounded in the hallway. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fornah was found in the building and taken into custody, before being taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the couple, who shared an apartment in the building, got into a verbal dispute early Monday before Fornah stabbed Crawford.

It’s the second homicide in Arlington County so far this year.

