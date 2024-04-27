Arlington Public Schools’ Extended Day employee accused of showing porn to children

An 18-year-old employee of Arlington County Public Schools' Extended Day program has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, as well as assault and battery.

A criminal investigation was initiated on April 19 for Matthew Pineda, of Fairfax County, Virginia, who was assigned to Abingdon Elementary School, after police received information he had shown pornography to three juveniles.

Pineda is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility, and the police department’s SVU said it is seeking possible additional victims.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or past inappropriate encounters with Pineda is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at rmunizza@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4171, or provide information anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

