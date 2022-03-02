CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Masks optional in Arlington Co. public buildings starting Thursday

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 5:29 PM

Masks will no longer be required in Arlington County, Virginia, public buildings starting Thursday.

The county government said in a statement Wednesday that the decision was made based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines, issued last week.

“The CDC’s new tool – COVID-19 Community Levels – looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area to determine a level of low, medium or high,” the statement said.

Arlington is in the low range, and masks will be optional as long as that remains true.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, and inside any medical facilities.

The government repeated that vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19. To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov, walk into one of the county’s clinics, or call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-400-5368.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

