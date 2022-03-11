Arlington Public Schools add policy on nude images of minors, police involvement

Arlington schools' new policy now requires that students who post, distribute, display or share sexual material — "specifically nude images or nude video of a minor" — an immediate out-of-school suspension and "potential notification of the police and/or fire marshal."

Arlington Public Schools added a student code of conduct policy to comply with Virginia law on posting nude images or videos of minors.

The new code of conduct policy explains “aggravating circumstances” regarding student behavior, provided a number of alternatives to suspension, detailed alternative education programs and outlined who would be notified if nude images are posted of a minor.

The code of conduct also includes bomb threats, sexual assault, possession of firearms and controlled substances in the list of actions that could illicit police notifications.

The board forwarded the new policies during a unanimous vote on Thursday.

A bill in the Virginia General Assembly removed the requirement for police intervention if the action is a misdemeanor.