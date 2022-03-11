RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Arlington Public Schools add policy on nude images of minors, police involvement

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 9:42 PM

Arlington Public Schools added a student code of conduct policy to comply with Virginia law on posting nude images or videos of minors.

The new code of conduct policy explains “aggravating circumstances” regarding student behavior, provided a number of alternatives to suspension, detailed alternative education programs and outlined who would be notified if nude images are posted of a minor.

Arlington school’s new policy now requires that students who post, distribute, display or share sexual material — “specifically nude images or nude video of a minor” — an immediate out-of-school suspension and “potential notification of the police and/or fire marshal.”

The code of conduct also includes bomb threats, sexual assault, possession of firearms and controlled substances in the list of actions that could illicit police notifications.

The board forwarded the new policies during a unanimous vote on Thursday.

A bill in the Virginia General Assembly removed the requirement for police intervention if the action is a misdemeanor.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

