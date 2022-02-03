OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Arlington issues warning after suspected rabid fox bites person

February 3, 2022

Officials in Arlington County, Virginia, are warning residents of a suspected rabid fox that bit someone Wednesday in the Gulf Branch neighborhood.

The fox, which was exhibiting signs of rabies was seen aggressively approaching people and dogs beginning Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of N Utah Street and 4507 33rd Street North, according to a news release from the county.

The fox had “potential contact” with three pets in addition to biting the person, according to the release.

The fox has not been captured or located, and the county says parents should not let children and pets outside unsupervised at this time.

Rabies can be spread to humans and animals from the bites and scratches of infected animals and is fatal if medical care is not received promptly.

Arlington County Animal Control and the county’s Department of Human Services are urging anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, including a fox, to call them immediately at 703-931-9241.

In addition, residents are asked to be on the lookout for a fox that appears sick, lethargic, disoriented or aggressive. If you encounter the fox, the county says you shouldn’t attempt to scare or make loud sounds at the animal but back away slowly while facing the animal at all times.

